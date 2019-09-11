OPEC+ Ministerial Monitors to Discuss Need For Deeper Cuts Thursday - Iraqi Oil Minister

Ministerial monitors of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-cartel members of production cut deal will discuss whether there is need for bigger reduction in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Ministerial monitors of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-cartel members of production cut deal will discuss whether there is need for bigger reduction in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said.

"Six months since January is not enough to assess the cuts that we have introduced. We meet tomorrow to see should we continue these cuts or introduce deeper cuts," the minister told reporters on Wednesday, when asked if deeper oil production cuts could be discussed on Thursday at OPEC+ JMMC meeting.