OPEC+ Ministers Continue Holding Bilateral Talks In Vienna - Kazakh Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:24 PM

OPEC+ Ministers Continue Holding Bilateral Talks in Vienna - Kazakh Energy Minister

Ministers of both OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries continue negotiations in Vienna in the format of bilateral meetings, Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said on Friday

According to a Sputnik correspondent, Nogayev has left OPEC headquarters prior to the start of the OPEC+ talks on the oil production cuts deal.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, Nogayev has left OPEC headquarters prior to the start of the OPEC+ talks on the oil production cuts deal.

The meeting is being delayed for three hours already.

"Different bilateral talks continue," Nogayev said, when asked what stage the talks were at.

"There is a plan to continue negotiations," he added.

