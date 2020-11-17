UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Ministers Put Off Recommendation On Output Cuts - Source

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 09:06 PM

OPEC+ Ministers Put Off Recommendation on Output Cuts - Source

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of OPEC+ finished its meetings but the participants have decided to hold off on recommendations for the future of the oil output freeze deal for now, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of OPEC+ finished its meetings but the participants have decided to hold off on recommendations for the future of the oil output freeze deal for now, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the source, participants have discussed several options, but the final decision would be made after OPEC meetings on November 30 and December 1.

