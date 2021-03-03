- Home
- OPEC+ Monitoring Committee Agrees No Recommendation, Decision to Be Made Thursday - Source
Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 09:03 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The meeting of the OPEC+ monitoring committee ended without recommending the parameters of the alliance's deal after March, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.
He added that a decision on the parameters of the deal would be made on Thursday at a meeting of all OPEC+ ministers.