OPEC+ Monitoring Committee Agrees No Recommendation, Decision to Be Made Thursday - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The meeting of the OPEC+ monitoring committee ended without recommending the parameters of the alliance's deal after March, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

He added that a decision on the parameters of the deal would be made on Thursday at a meeting of all OPEC+ ministers.