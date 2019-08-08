UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Monitoring Committee To Meet In Abu Dhabi September 12 - UAE Energy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will be held on September 12 in Abu Dhabi, it will consider the situation on the oil market, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mazrouei said on Twitter on Thursday.

"The JMMC will meet in Abu Dhabi on 12 September to review the oil market situation and make the necessary recommendations to keep the market balanced," he said.

