OPEC+ Monitoring Effects of New Coronavirus on Oil Market - Novak

VLADIKAVKAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) OPEC+ is monitoring the oil market, which has been experiencing lower demand in the wake of the new deadly coronavirus, and may call an emergency ministerial meeting following a technical review of the situation, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"I am not ready to speak about concrete proposals [on Russia potentially slashing oil output].

It is important to assess the situation to make accurate estimates. There is much uncertainty ... We are constantly maintaining contacts with our colleagues from OPEC+ and are monitoring the situation," Novak said.

The minister added that a technical committee would study the global oil market in the next few days, after which OPEC+ would make a decision on whether to call and emergency ministerial meeting to discuss the organization's response.