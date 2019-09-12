Opec+ Monitors Discussed Potential Lifting of US Sanctions on Iran - Saudi Energy Minister

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the OPEC+ discussed potential lifting of US sanctions again Iran, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said Thursday

"All of these issues including the question just raised have been discussed," the minister said, when asked if JMMC raised the issue of potential lifting of US sanctions against Iran.