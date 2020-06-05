OPEC+ Nations Incline Toward Extending Current Quotas by 1 Month - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Ahead of the OPEC+ talks, the OPEC+ participants keep discussing two main options regarding the extension of the production cuts: the 9.7 million barrels per day cut may be extended by one or two months, with one month being a more likely option, two sources in delegations told Sputnik on Friday.

"They discuss an extension by one or two months. Saudi Arabia would prefer two months," a source said.

The source added that OPEC+ currently inclines to have consensus on extending the current quotas by one month. The second source confirmed this, but said that everything would be decided at Saturday's talks.