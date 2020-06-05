UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Nations Incline Toward Extending Current Quotas By 1 Month - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 02:06 PM

OPEC+ Nations Incline Toward Extending Current Quotas by 1 Month - Source

Ahead of the OPEC+ talks, the OPEC+ participants keep discussing two main options regarding the extension of the production cuts: the 9.7 million barrels per day cut may be extended by one or two months, with one month being a more likely option, two sources in delegations told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Ahead of the OPEC+ talks, the OPEC+ participants keep discussing two main options regarding the extension of the production cuts: the 9.7 million barrels per day cut may be extended by one or two months, with one month being a more likely option, two sources in delegations told Sputnik on Friday.

"They discuss an extension by one or two months. Saudi Arabia would prefer two months," a source said.

The source added that OPEC+ currently inclines to have consensus on extending the current quotas by one month. The second source confirmed this, but said that everything would be decided at Saturday's talks.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia May Million

Recent Stories

PCB withdraws service notices

10 minutes ago

Realme’s next launch will be its First AIOT laun ..

15 minutes ago

NDMA's 1,125 teams engaged in killing marauding lo ..

3 minutes ago

Disheartening to see others given preference despi ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh Local govt and Town Planning Deptt issue SO ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner extends ban on sale & purchase ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.