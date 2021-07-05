OPEC+ Negotiations to Continue Until Consensus Reached - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Negotiations of the OPEC+ alliance on the fate of the oil output cut deal will continue until the consensus is reached, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"I will leave this without comment. Work continues there, and, of course, this work cannot be carried out in some kind of public format," Peskov told reporters, adding that negotiations will continue "until a consensus is reached."