OPEC Not Expecting Omicron to Heavily Influence Oil Consumption Rate - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The OPEC does not expect the Omicron coronavirus variant to heavily influence the oil consumption as the COVID-19 vaccination rate is on the rise globally, the organization's report said on Monday.

"The impact of the new Omicron variant is expected to be mild and short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges. This is in addition to a steady economic outlook in both the advanced and emerging economies," the report read.