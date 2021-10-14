- Home
OPEC+ Not Worried Over Market Overheating - Energy Minister
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 02:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The OPEC+ is not worried over market overheating, Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said on Thursday.
The minister told the Russian Energy Week event that the OPEC+ is not worried as it is meeting every month.
