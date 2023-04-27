UrduPoint.com

OPEC On IEA Criticism: Undermining Oil Industry Investments Wrong

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023

OPEC on IEA Criticism: Undermining Oil Industry Investments Wrong

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) OPEC said on Thursday that the International Energy Agency (IEA) is wrong for blaming oil prices for inflation, adding that both OPEC and the OPEC+ group focus on market and investments.

Earlier in the month, the IEA in its monthly report recalled that a number of OPEC+ countries announced voluntary output cuts from May until the end of the year by 1.16 million barrels per day, Russia extended its voluntary reduction by 500,000 barrels also until the end of the year. The IEA noted that a significant deficit was forecast in the second half of 2023, and new cuts could strengthen it and lead to higher prices, while inflation "is already hurting vulnerable consumers, especially in emerging and developing economies."

"The IEA knows very well that there are a confluence of factors that impact markets. The knock-on effects of COVID-19, monetary policies, stock movements, algorithm trading, commodity trading advisors and SPR releases (coordinated or uncoordinated), geopolitics, to name a few," OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said in a statement.

The actions of the organization should not be blamed for inflation, the official stressed.

"The OPEC Secretary General also reiterated that finger pointing and misrepresenting OPEC and OPEC+ actions is counterproductive, and stressed once again that blaming oil for inflation was erroneous and technically incorrect as there are many other factors causing inflation," the statement read.

Other energy markets have been considerably more volatile compared to the oil market, which has been stabilized by the actions of OPEC and the OPEC+ group, the official said.

"If anything will lead to future volatility, it is the IEA's repeated calls to stop investing in oil, knowing that all data-driven outlooks envisage the need for more of this precious commodity to fuel global economic growth and prosperity in the decades to come, especially in the developing world," Al Ghais concluded.

