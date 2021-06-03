OPEC+ countries will decide on oil production for August and possibly for even a longer period during a meeting in July, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021)

The OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for July 1.

"In a month we will have to gather for the next OPEC + ministerial meeting and decide on the production parameters for August 2021, possibly for a longer period," Novak told the Russian NTV Channel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.