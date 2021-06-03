OPEC+ On July Meeting To Decide On Oil Production For August - Russia's Novak
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:59 PM
OPEC+ countries will decide on oil production for August and possibly for even a longer period during a meeting in July, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday
The OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for July 1.
"In a month we will have to gather for the next OPEC + ministerial meeting and decide on the production parameters for August 2021, possibly for a longer period," Novak told the Russian NTV Channel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.