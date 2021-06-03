UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ On July Meeting To Decide On Oil Production For August - Russia's Novak

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:59 PM

OPEC+ on July Meeting to Decide on Oil Production for August - Russia's Novak

OPEC+ countries will decide on oil production for August and possibly for even a longer period during a meeting in July, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) OPEC+ countries will decide on oil production for August and possibly for even a longer period during a meeting in July, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

The OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for July 1.

"In a month we will have to gather for the next OPEC + ministerial meeting and decide on the production parameters for August 2021, possibly for a longer period," Novak told the Russian NTV Channel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil St. Petersburg July August

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserves reach AED11.56 ..

3 minutes ago

PSL 6: First match will be played between Islamaba ..

11 minutes ago

PAF Finishing School graduation ceremony held

20 seconds ago

Zarco to stay on with Pramac for 2022

21 seconds ago

6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia ..

23 seconds ago

Shehryar Afridi pledges to include APHC component ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.