OPEC+ Output Cut Deal Shows Oil Producers Can Reach Consensus - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The new OPEC+ agreement on oil production cuts shows that oil-producing countries can reach agreement to help stabilize the market, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

OPEC+ members have recently agreed on new reduction calculated from the level of October 2018: 23 percent less from May-June, 18 percent less until the end of 2020 and 14 percent less through April 2022.

The initial reduction will amount to 9.7 million barrels, then will lower to 8 and 6 million barrels. Russia and Saudi Arabia will consider11 million barrels per day as a baseline.

"As for the deal, we consider it important. This serves as proof that oil-producing countries that belong to OPEC+ and other countries can reach consensus, can reach agreement to stabilize energy markets," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the agreement would help stop oil prices from plunging.