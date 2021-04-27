OPEC+ Overall Compliance With Oil Cut Deal Reached 113% in March, Highest Ever - Novak

UrduPoint.com
The OPEC+ compilace with oil output cut deal reached 113 percent in March, the highest level in the entire history of the agreement, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The OPEC+ compilace with oil output cut deal reached 113 percent in March, the highest level in the entire history of the agreement, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"The ministerial monitoring committee has just reviewed the execution of the OPEC+ deal for March, it amounted to 113 percent. This is a very high level.

In fact, it is probably the highest level of execution for the entire period of the agreement," he told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Russia almost always complies with the OPEC+ deal by 100 percent, Novak said.

"Our companies are responsible for fulfilling their obligations, because it is generally in the interests of the companies, in the interests of the market, in the interests of the country, the budget," he added.

