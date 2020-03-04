UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Participants Agree On Final Recommendations, Meeting Over - UAE Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

OPEC+ Participants Agree on Final Recommendations, Meeting Over - UAE Energy Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee ended and the participants agreed on its final recommendation, but would not disclose it to the public until Thursday, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazroui said on Wednesday.

The energy minister revealed that OPEC+ participants agreed on the final recommendation that would be disclosed to the public on Thursday. Moreover, the recommendation would be discussed by all members of OPEC on Thursday during a session in Austria's Vienna.

Al Mazroui also praised meeting and its outcomes.

