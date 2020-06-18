OPEC+ Plans Next Meeting of Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee on July 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) is scheduled for July 14, and the Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting is scheduled for July 15, the alliance said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the OPEC+ JMMC was held, which discussed the participants' compliance with the oil production curtailment agreement in May.

"The JTC and the JMMC will continue their monthly meetings, with the next ones scheduled for 14 July and 15 July, respectively," the statement says.