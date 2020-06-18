UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Plans Next Meeting Of Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee On July 15

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

OPEC+ Plans Next Meeting of Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee on July 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) is scheduled for July 14, and the Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting is scheduled for July 15, the alliance said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the OPEC+ JMMC was held, which discussed the participants' compliance with the oil production curtailment agreement in May.

"The JTC and the JMMC will continue their monthly meetings, with the next ones scheduled for 14 July and 15 July, respectively," the statement says.

Related Topics

Oil Alliance May July Agreement

Recent Stories

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

51 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

51 minutes ago

Rameez Raja agrees with Dr. Yasmin Rashid on her r ..

2 hours ago

T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

2 hours ago

Fuel crisis committee case: Islamabad High Court s ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.