OPEC+ Plans Next Meeting Of Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee On July 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) is scheduled for July 14, and the Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting is scheduled for July 15, the alliance said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the OPEC+ JMMC was held, which discussed the participants' compliance with the oil production curtailment agreement in May.

"The JTC and the JMMC will continue their monthly meetings, with the next ones scheduled for 14 July and 15 July, respectively," the statement says.

According to the statement, the overall conformity of OPEC-non-OPEC oil producers with the planned decrease in production in May was 87 percent and those countries which fell short of meeting the 100 percent of their quota have committed to compensate for it by adjusting cuts accordingly in July, August and September.

All under performing countries are expected to submit a compensation schedule by Monday, June 22, as stated by the committee.

"Furthermore, the Committee mandated the Secretariat to reach out to all the underperforming Participating Countries to submit their schedules for compensation by the above mentioned date," the statement read.

The committee further commended Iraq and Kazakhstan for having already submitted their compensation scheduled, as well as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Oman for additional voluntary contributions totaling 1.2 million barrels per day in June.

