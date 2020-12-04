OPEC+ Plans to Hold General Meeting on June 25, 2021 in Vienna

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The OPEC+ countries plan to hold a general meeting of all alliance's states in Vienna on June 25, 2021, in addition to monthly meetings, the draft communique of the OPEC+ meeting says.

"The Meeting decided that an OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting will convene in Vienna, Austria, on 25 June 2021," the document says.

"Furthermore, DoC participating counties agreed to hold monthly meetings starting January 2021 to assess market conditions and decide on further production adjustments for the following month, with further monthly adjustments being no more than 0.5 mb/d," it says.