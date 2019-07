(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) OPEC+ plans to hold a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) in Abu Dhabi, the capital of United Arab Emirates, on September 12, a source familiar with the event, told Sputnik.

"A meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) is planned to be held [in Abu Dhabi] on September 12," the source said.