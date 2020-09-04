OPEC Postpones 60th Anniversary Celebration Planned for September in Baghdad

A celebration ceremony of the 60th anniversary of OPEC's founding, scheduled to take place in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad in September, has been postponed until further notice, the organization announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) A celebration ceremony of the 60th anniversary of OPEC's founding, scheduled to take place in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad in September, has been postponed until further notice, the organization announced on Friday.

"The celebrations of OPEC's 60th Anniversary, which were originally scheduled this month in Baghdad where the Organization was founded, have been postponed," OPEC said in a press release.

Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar previously expressed regret to OPEC Secretary General Sanusi Barkindo that Baghdad is not able to host the event due to the pandemic.

"It is genuinely disappointing not to be able to host the 60th Anniversary following months of preparations for the historic event.

The health and safety of all are of utmost importance," Abdul Jabbar said.

Barkindo, in turn, expressed his sincere gratitude to Baghdad for the initiative to host the OPEC anniversary in the Iraqi capital, where the organization was initially established in 1960.

In September, OPEC also marks the 55th anniversary since its headquarters moved to the Austrian capital of Vienna in 1965.

The next OPEC meeting in the traditional offline format is expected to take place in Vienna on November 30, according to the organization.