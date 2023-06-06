UrduPoint.com

OPEC Production Cuts Will Have 'Negative Effect' On US Families - House Majority Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 07:50 PM

OPEC Production Cuts Will Have 'Negative Effect' on US Families - House Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decision to cut oil production starting next year will have a negative impact on families in the United States, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Tuesday.

"OPEC is getting ready to control and limit production of energy, because they want a higher price of gasoline," Scalise said during a press conference. "It's going to be something that has a really negative effect on families all across America who are already paying 50% higher in gasoline costs.

"

On Sunday, OPEC+ agreed to reduce the group's total oil output level by 1.4 million barrels per day starting in 2024.

The impacts would be less prominent if the Biden administration "stopped attacking" US domestic energy production, Scalise said. The OPEC decision would be "irrelevant" if the US had adequate domestic energy production, Scalise said.

On Monday, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US will work with oil producers to ensure energy markets are able to lower prices and support economic growth.

Related Topics

Oil Price United States Sunday Market All Million

Recent Stories

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi set free fr ..

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi set free from Adiala jail

2 minutes ago
 Mohammad Rizwan captures fans’ admiration throug ..

Mohammad Rizwan captures fans’ admiration through devotion to prayer

16 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Mohamed Hela ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi on his mother&#039; ..

23 minutes ago
 SEDD organises &#039;Towards Sustainable Industria ..

SEDD organises &#039;Towards Sustainable Industrial Future&#039; Forum

23 minutes ago
 Education is key to meeting requirements of next 5 ..

Education is key to meeting requirements of next 50 years: Mansour bin Zayed

38 minutes ago
 Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to dri ..

Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to drive growth

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.