UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Ramped Up Oil Production In June By 0.6Mbd,Oil Cuts Compliance Reached 120% - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

OPEC Ramped Up Oil Production in June by 0.6Mbd,Oil Cuts Compliance Reached 120% - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The compliance of the OPEC member states with the oil cuts last month decreased by 5 percentage points (pp) to 120% as their oil production rose by 0.6 million barrels a day (mbd), according to a new OPEC report released on Thursday.

"Total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 26.

03 mb/d in June 2021,higher by 0.59 mb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output increased mainly in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Angola, IR Iran and Kuwait, while production decreased primarily in Iraq, Nigeria and Gabon," OPEC said in new monthly oil market report citing secondary sources.

Among the OPEC members, Angola complied by 180%, Nigeria - by 156% and Saudi Arabia by 127%, the figures from the report indicated.

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Oil Saudi Arabia Gabon Nigeria Angola June Market From Million

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo to transport 247 horses from Lie ..

9 minutes ago

Govt revises prices of petroleum products

12 minutes ago

74,522 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions val ..

38 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar examines impact of ad ..

52 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 reco ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.