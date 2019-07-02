UrduPoint.com
OPEC Reached 100% Consensus On OPEC+ Long-Term Cooperation Charter - Saudi Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 01:30 AM

OPEC Reached 100% Consensus on OPEC+ Long-Term Cooperation Charter - Saudi Energy Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reached a full consensus on the OPEC-non-OPEC long-term cooperation charter and will hand the document over for approval by non-OPEC producers on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Falih said on Monday.

"We had a healthy debate [regarding] the new charter of cooperation between OPEC And non-OPEC ... Ultimately everybody enthusiastically came together to support the permanent charter of cooperation with non-OPEC countries ... I'm confident that it will be equally enthusiastically adopted [by non-OPEC countries on Tuesday] and we will have a new charter," Falih said.

