OPEC Reached Compromise on Draft Charter on Cooperation With Non-OPEC Producers - Source

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The OPEC countries, after long discussions at the organization's meeting on Monday, reached a compromise on a draft charter on cooperation with non-OPEC oil producers for an unlimited period of time, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

"Looks like a compromise reached on Charter," the source said.

The OPEC talks started five hours ago and are still ongoing due to Iran's opposition to approving the document, which aims to coordinate policies to stabilize global oil markets.