OPEC+ Rejects April Production Increase, Riyadh To Keep Additional Reduction - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 10:08 PM

OPEC+ decided not to increase production in April by 500,000 barrels per day, Saudi Arabia will also maintain its additional reduction of 1 million barrels per day, Bloomberg reported citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) OPEC+ decided not to increase production in April by 500,000 barrels per day, Saudi Arabia will also maintain its additional reduction of 1 million barrels per day, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

Oil rallied on the news, extending growth to almost 5 percent, according to market data.

As of 16:36 GMT, the price of May futures for Brent crude was up 4.78 percent to $67.13, April futures for WTI were trading up 4.67 percent at $64.14 per barrel.

