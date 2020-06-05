UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Reschedules Meeting Of Technical Committee For June 17 - Sources

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:11 AM

OPEC+ Reschedules Meeting of Technical Committee for June 17 - Sources

OPEC+ rescheduled the meeting of the technical committee for June 17, but there is no clarity on the ministerial meeting of the alliance, two sources from within the group told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) OPEC+ rescheduled the meeting of the technical committee for June 17, but there is no clarity on the ministerial meeting of the alliance, two sources from within the group told Sputnik.

One of the sources shared the new date for the technical committee meeting, while the other one said that there was an idea to hold the ministerial meeting later than the technical committee, but not everyone agreed.

