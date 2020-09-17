UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Says Should Be Ready For Further Measures In Light Of COVID-19 Uncertainties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:07 PM

OPEC+ Says Should Be Ready for Further Measures in Light of COVID-19 Uncertainties

The OPEC+ ministerial committee recommended that its members be ready to commit to further necessary measures designed to stabilize the energy market apart from the oil cuts of 7.7 million barrels a day, due to the remaining COVID-19 uncertainties, the cartel said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The OPEC+ ministerial committee recommended that its members be ready to commit to further necessary measures designed to stabilize the energy market apart from the oil cuts of 7.7 million barrels a day, due to the remaining COVID-19 uncertainties, the cartel said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) met to discuss the compliance with the agreed quotas of oil production cuts amid market concerns about the chronic underperformance of some members.

"The JMMC observed that the recovery has not been even across the world and an increase in COVID-19 cases has appeared in some countries. In the current environment, the JMMC emphasised the importance of being pro-active and pre-emptive and recommended that participating countries should be willing to take further necessary measures when needed," the OPEC said in a statement.

Related Topics

World Oil Market From Million

Recent Stories

Minneapolis Council Demands Police Fight Crime Aft ..

2 minutes ago

US Top Diplomat for East Asia Calls China 'Lawless ..

2 minutes ago

Global Oil Inventories Surplus Down 34Mln Barrels ..

2 minutes ago

UAE continues relief, humanitarian work in Hadrama ..

10 minutes ago

EU Parliament Conservatives Welcome Resolution to ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC+ Underperformers Confirm They Will Catch Up o ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.