OPEC Secretary General Believes Russia Wants To Continue Cooperation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:05 PM

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) believes that Russia will return to the so-called Noah's Ark of major oil producers, since the country wants to continue cooperation, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Friday

"We've had discussions with [Russian Energy Minister] Alexander Novak and his team, Russia is committed to the declaration of cooperation ... They want to continue, there are a few non-issues they are working on together with their companie, where they have to consult ... We remain confident that they will come back to this boat of Noah," Barkindo told reporters after the OPEC+ meeting, which failed to result in an agreement on the additional oil production cuts.

