OPEC Secretary General Says Plans To Visit Russian Energy Week In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 10:25 PM

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Wednesday that he plans to visit Russia and is likely to attend the Russian Energy Week in Moscow scheduled for October

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Wednesday that he plans to visit Russia and is likely to attend the Russian Energy Week in Moscow scheduled for October.

Vienna is hosting the eight OPEC International Seminar with high-level participants expected to focus on issues such as sustainable energy transition, energy security, investment, advanced technologies and economic diversification.

