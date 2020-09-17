UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Should Aim To Offset All Oil Cuts Shortcomings By End Of 2020 - Saudi Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:17 PM

OPEC+ Should Aim to Offset All Oil Cuts Shortcomings by End of 2020 - Saudi Minister

The non-compliance of OPEC+ states with the oil cuts is damaging the energy market stabilization, the participants of the oil curtailment agreement should not abuse the compensation scheme mechanism and offset all shortcomings by year's end, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The non-compliance of OPEC+ states with the oil cuts is damaging the energy market stabilization, the participants of the oil curtailment agreement should not abuse the compensation scheme mechanism and offset all shortcomings by year's end, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman said Thursday.

"Any action or statement that cast doubt about our commitment send the wrong [message] and undermine stability of the market. I have to emphasize that clearly using tactics to overproduce and hide non-compliance have been tried many times in the past and always end in failure.

They achieve nothing and bring harm to reputation and credibility. They are damaging not only for those who carry them but for us all when the market is highly sensitive," Salman said at an opening of the OPEC+ ministerial meeting.

The non-compliance weakens the collective goal of the OPEC+ group, while attempting to "outsmart" the energy market will ultimately fail, the minister underlined.

"Not fully complying and then compensating should not become a norm we should strive to put the compensation scheme behind us as I have said last time. And implement the compensation scheme hopefully by end of year," Salman noted.

Related Topics

Oil Saudi Market All Agreement

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in new picture

17 minutes ago

Sharjah’s EPAA centres welcomes 57,000 visitors ..

36 minutes ago

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

45 minutes ago

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

1 hour ago

Russian Railways Preparing 2 Railroad Projects in ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Railways Interested in Bidding on $2Bln Pr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.