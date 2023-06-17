OPEC+ Should Ensure Monitoring of Oil Exports With Domestic Markets in Mind - Sechin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) It is necessary to ensure that OPEC+ monitors not only production quotas, but also the volume of oil exports, taking into account the different sizes of domestic markets, the head of Russian oil giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin, said on Saturday at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It seems reasonable to ensure monitoring not only of production quotas, but also the volume of oil exports, taking into account the different sizes of domestic markets," Sechin said in his keynote address at the energy panel.