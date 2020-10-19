MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) OPEC+ member states' compliance with the deal to reduce oil production reached 102 percent in September, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said following a meeting of the OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee on Monday.

"All ministers noted that the agreement was being implemented at a very high level ” 102 percent in September," Novak said.

The compliance over the past five months was about 100 percent, he added.

"Therefore, quite high figures, and this has a very positive effect on the stabilization of the market, especially after the significant drop in demand in the second quarter," Novak said.