OPEC+ States' Compliance With Output Cuts Reached 102% In September - Russia's Novak

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

OPEC+ States' Compliance With Output Cuts Reached 102% in September - Russia's Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) OPEC+ member states' compliance with the deal to reduce oil production reached 102 percent in September, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said following a meeting of the OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee on Monday.

"All ministers noted that the agreement was being implemented at a very high level ” 102 percent in September," Novak said.

The compliance over the past five months was about 100 percent, he added.

"Therefore, quite high figures, and this has a very positive effect on the stabilization of the market, especially after the significant drop in demand in the second quarter," Novak said.

