OPEC+ Stresses Need for Full Conformity With Deal, Compensation Mechanism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The OPEC+ countries emphasized the need for total compliance with the agreement and overproduction compensation mechanism during the 24th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on Tuesday.

"Reiterate the critical importance of adhering to full conformity and to the compensation mechanism taking advantage of the extension of the compensation period until the end of June 2022. Compensation plans should be submitted in accordance with the statement of the 15th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting," the countries said in a statement after the meeting.

The statement also officially confirmed the alliance's intention to carry on its gradual increase of oil production in February.

"Reconfirm the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting and the decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 mb/d for the month of February 2022, as per the attached schedule," the statement read.