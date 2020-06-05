OPEC Talks to Be Followed by OPEC+ Talks on Saturday - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The signatories of the oil output cuts deal plan to hold two meetings on Saturday, with OPEC talks set to be followed by OPEC+ talks, a source in a delegation told Sputnik.

This is not an official date, but preparations for the talks have started, the source noted.

"There are plans to hold two meetings tomorrow. First, OPEC talks are expected to be held in Vienna at 14:00 [12:00 GMT], and then OPEC+ talks will be held at 16:00 [14:00 GMT]," the source said.