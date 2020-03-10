UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Technical Committee Meeting Could Be Postponed - Sources

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:54 PM

A meeting of the OPEC+ technical committee could be postponed from March 18 until the end of the month or April, two sources in the alliance told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) A meeting of the OPEC+ technical committee could be postponed from March 18 until the end of the month or April, two sources in the alliance told Sputnik.

One of the sources said that the OPEC+ members were still deciding whether to hold the meeting now or later as Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries still have very different positions.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogaevsaid that the technical committee would meet on March 18. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak confirmed this to Sputnik, adding that Russia might participate in the meeting.

