OPEC+ Technical Committee to Reconvene on August 17 - Saudi Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The next meeting of the technical committee of the OPEC+ will take place on August 17, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said Wednesday.

The ministerial committee's meeting will be held on August 18, the minister said.