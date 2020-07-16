UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Technical Committee To Reconvene On August 17 - Saudi Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:33 AM

OPEC+ Technical Committee to Reconvene on August 17 - Saudi Energy Minister

The next meeting of the technical committee of the OPEC+ will take place on August 17, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The next meeting of the technical committee of the OPEC+ will take place on August 17, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said Wednesday.

The ministerial committee's meeting will be held on August 18, the minister said.

Related Topics

Saudi Saud August

Recent Stories

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

4 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

4 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

4 hours ago

OPEC+ Believes Market to Absorb Oil Supply Increas ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.