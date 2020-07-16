OPEC+ Technical Committee To Reconvene On August 17 - Saudi Energy Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:33 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The next meeting of the technical committee of the OPEC+ will take place on August 17, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said Wednesday.
The ministerial committee's meeting will be held on August 18, the minister said.