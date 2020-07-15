OPEC+ to Consider Relaxing Oil Output Reduction - Saudi Minister

OPEC+ will consider easing oil output cuts on Wednesday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud confirmed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) OPEC+ will consider easing oil output cuts on Wednesday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud confirmed.

According to the minister, the economies have been reopening across the world, so OPEC+ would look at easing the cuts and potential additional supply of oil it would bring to the market.