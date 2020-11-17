At the recent meeting of the joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC), OPEC+ states agreed to continue monitoring the situation on the oil market and consider its actions for 2021 at a meeting of the alliance on December 1, the Russian government said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) At the recent meeting of the joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC), OPEC+ states agreed to continue monitoring the situation on the oil market and consider its actions for 2021 at a meeting of the alliance on December 1, the Russian government said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the JMMC discussed the situation in the oil market amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the feasibility of increasing the alliance's production from 2021 in these conditions. It made no recommendation, although a day earlier, OPEC+ experts recommended that ministers consider maintaining the current production restrictions for the first quarter or for the first half of 2021.

The Russian delegation at the meeting was headed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"Following the meeting, the countries participating in the agreement agreed to continue studying the situation with supply and demand in the market in the fourth quarter of 2020 and consider their further actions on the global oil market in 2021 during the next ministerial conference of OPEC and non-OPEC countries, scheduled for December 2020," the government said.