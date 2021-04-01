UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ To Continue Monthly Meetings Depending On Market Situation - Novak

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:08 PM

OPEC+ to Continue Monthly Meetings Depending on Market Situation - Novak

OPEC+ countries will continue to meet on a monthly basis for now to make decisions depending on the situation on the oil market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) OPEC+ countries will continue to meet on a monthly basis for now to make decisions depending on the situation on the oil market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Despite the fact that we talked today about a three-month period and what OPEC+ actions will be, we agreed that we will continue meetings every month.

The next meeting will be in late April, and if necessary, after monitoring the situation, we will make decisions either those we discussed today for June, or ones that will be required based on the current situation," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil April June Market

Recent Stories

Qureshi denies withdrawal of powers from South Pun ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt suspends inter-city public transport for t ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day p ..

6 minutes ago

Italian Navy Officer Arrested on Espionage Charges ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Fatwa Council reviews Fiqh of fasting

26 minutes ago

Suu Kyi accused of breaking colonial-era official ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.