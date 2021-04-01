OPEC+ to Continue Monthly Meetings Depending on Market Situation - Novak

OPEC+ countries will continue to meet on a monthly basis for now to make decisions depending on the situation on the oil market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) OPEC+ countries will continue to meet on a monthly basis for now to make decisions depending on the situation on the oil market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Despite the fact that we talked today about a three-month period and what OPEC+ actions will be, we agreed that we will continue meetings every month.

The next meeting will be in late April, and if necessary, after monitoring the situation, we will make decisions either those we discussed today for June, or ones that will be required based on the current situation," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.