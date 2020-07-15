UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ To Cut About 8.1-8.2Mln Barrels Daily In August - Saudi Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

OPEC+ to Cut About 8.1-8.2Mln Barrels Daily in August - Saudi Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) OPEC+ will reduce oil production in August by about 8.1-8.2 million barrels per day, if compensation of earlier lack of compliance is considered, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said Wednesday.

According to the minister, these numbers took into consideration the compensation schedules submitted by some alliance members that did not fully comply with the cuts before.

