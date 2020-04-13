UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ To Cut Production By 7.7 Million Barrels In July-December, Deal Could Be Extended

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 04:30 AM

OPEC+ to Cut Production by 7.7 Million Barrels in July-December, Deal Could Be Extended

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Under the new agreement reached on Sunday OPEC+ countries will reduce oil production by 7.7 million barrels a day in the period of July-December, after which the reduction will be 5.8 million barrels a day, the oil producers said in their final communique, specifying that the new deal could be extended.

"Adjust downwards their overall crude oil production by 9.7 mb/d, starting on 1 May 2020, for an initial period of two months that concludes on 30 June 2020. For the subsequent period of 6 months, from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020, the total adjustment agreed will be 7.7 mb/d. It will be followed by a 5.

8 mb/d adjustment for a period of 16 months, from 1 January 2021 to 30 April 2022," the communique says.

The oil production of October 2018 was taken as the baseline for calculating the adjustments for all countries, except Russia and Saudi Arabia, according to the statement. Russia and Saudi Arabia have the same baseline level of 11 million barrels a day.

"The agreement will be valid until 30 April 2022, however, the extension of this agreement will be reviewed during December 2021," the communique says, adding that a meeting will be held on June 10 via videoconference "to determine further actions, as needed to balance the market."

Related Topics

Russia Oil Same Saudi Arabia January April May June July October December Sunday 2018 2020 Market All From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Al Hamra slashing cooling charges by up to 20 perc ..

3 hours ago

Tadweer announces participation in disinfection of ..

3 hours ago

UAE Football Association permits clubs to temporar ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 22,000 additional ..

4 hours ago

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.