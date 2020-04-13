OPEC+ to Cut Production by 7.7 Million Barrels in July-December, Deal Could Be Extended

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Under the new agreement reached on Sunday OPEC+ countries will reduce oil production by 7.7 million barrels a day in the period of July-December, after which the reduction will be 5.8 million barrels a day, the oil producers said in their final communique, specifying that the new deal could be extended.

"Adjust downwards their overall crude oil production by 9.7 mb/d, starting on 1 May 2020, for an initial period of two months that concludes on 30 June 2020. For the subsequent period of 6 months, from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020, the total adjustment agreed will be 7.7 mb/d. It will be followed by a 5.

8 mb/d adjustment for a period of 16 months, from 1 January 2021 to 30 April 2022," the communique says.

The oil production of October 2018 was taken as the baseline for calculating the adjustments for all countries, except Russia and Saudi Arabia, according to the statement. Russia and Saudi Arabia have the same baseline level of 11 million barrels a day.

"The agreement will be valid until 30 April 2022, however, the extension of this agreement will be reviewed during December 2021," the communique says, adding that a meeting will be held on June 10 via videoconference "to determine further actions, as needed to balance the market."