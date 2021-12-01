UrduPoint.com

OPEC To Decide On Next Chief In January - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 10:59 PM

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has not picked its new secretary general yet and will delay until January, a source in a national delegation told Sputnik on Wednesday

"The new secretary general has not been chosen. The decision has been postponed until next month," the source said.

The incumbent secretary general, Mohammad Barkindo of Nigeria, will stand down at the end of next July. His successor may come from Kuwait, reportedly the only country to propose a candidate so far.

A video conference of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was held on Wednesday. OPEC has a meeting of its joint ministerial monitoring committee and OPEC+ negotiations with Russia and other partners planned for Thursday.

