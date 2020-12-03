UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ To Extend Compensatory Cuts Mechanism For Underperformers Through End-March 2021

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) It was decided to extend the mechanism of compensatory production cuts for OPEC+ underperformers through the end of March 2021, the alliance's draft communique says.

"The Meeting also agreed to extend the compensation period established at the 11th ONOMM, and later amended in September 2020, for the period of January until the end of March 2021, to ensure full compensation of over production from all DoC participating countries," the document says.

