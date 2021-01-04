UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ To Hold Ministerial Meeting On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

OPEC+ to Hold Ministerial Meeting on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners (OPEC+) is to hold the 13th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM) on Monday, January 4.

According to the organization's website, the event will take place via videoconference.

During the meeting, the participants will discuss the further course of action starting February, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in December.

The previous ONOMM meeting was held on December 3.

On April 12, the OPEC+ countries agreed to reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June, followed by 7.7 million per day for the year's second half, and then 5.8 million per day until April 2022.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil January February April May June December Event Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Saad I bin Abdulrahma ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah turned challenges of 2020 into achievement ..

9 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Niger terror attacks

10 hours ago

Flydubai resumes flights to Saudi Arabia

11 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, UAE Tourist Guides Associatio ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.