OPEC+ to Hold Ministerial Meeting on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners (OPEC+) is to hold the 13th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM) on Monday, January 4.

According to the organization's website, the event will take place via videoconference.

During the meeting, the participants will discuss the further course of action starting February, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in December.

The previous ONOMM meeting was held on December 3.

On April 12, the OPEC+ countries agreed to reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June, followed by 7.7 million per day for the year's second half, and then 5.8 million per day until April 2022.