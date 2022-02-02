OPEC+ to Increase Production by 400,000 Bpt in March, Meet on March 2 - Sources

During the meeting on Wednesday, OPEC+ countries decided to increase oil production by the planned 400,000 barrels per day in March and to hold the next meeting on March 2, sources in the alliance told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) During the meeting on Wednesday, OPEC+ countries decided to increase oil production by the planned 400,000 barrels per day in March and to hold the next meeting on March 2, sources in the alliance told Sputnik.

"Increase by 400,000 barrels per day in March agreed," one source said.

Another source confirmed this information, and also said that the next meeting of the alliance was scheduled for March 2.