OPEC+ To Limit Number Of Delegates At March 5-6 Meeting Due To Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:18 PM

OPEC+ to Limit Number of Delegates at March 5-6 Meeting Due to Coronavirus

The OPEC+ countries have decided to allow the minimum possible number of delegates to the meeting on March 5-6 in Vienna and to ban journalists from access to OPEC headquarters at that time due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus, the alliance of global oil producers said in a statement on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The OPEC+ countries have decided to allow the minimum possible number of delegates to the meeting on March 5-6 in Vienna and to ban journalists from access to OPEC headquarters at that time due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus, the alliance of global oil producers said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, these measures will be taken as a precaution to limit the possible exposure to the deadly China coronavirus in a gathering that involves a large number of people.

The so-called COVID-19 has infected over 90,000 people and killed more than 3,100 worldwide so far. Nearly 48,000 patients have recovered.

