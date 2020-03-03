OPEC+ to Limit Number of Delegates at March 5-6 Meeting Due to Coronavirus

The OPEC+ countries have decided to allow the minimum possible number of delegates to the meeting on March 5-6 in Vienna and to ban journalists from access to OPEC headquarters at that time due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus, the alliance of global oil producers said in a statement on Tuesday

According to the statement, these measures will be taken as a precaution to limit the possible exposure to the deadly China coronavirus in a gathering that involves a large number of people.

The so-called COVID-19 has infected over 90,000 people and killed more than 3,100 worldwide so far. Nearly 48,000 patients have recovered.