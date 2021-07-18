OPEC+ to Remain Ready for Action Even After Current Deal Expires - Saudi Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) OPEC+ countries will remain ready to step in even after the current deal on oil output cuts ends, Saudi Energi Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the OPEC+ countries decided to extend the agreement on production cuts until the end of the 2022.

If the market requires some action to be taken after the deal in its current form is over, OPEC+ will be able to act, the Saudi minister told a press conference.

Meanwhile, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei thanked Saudi Arabia and Russia for helping organize a constructive dialogue within OPEC+ and reaffirmed his country's commitment to the agreement.

Following Sunday's meeting, UAE will see its baseline output, from which the cuts are calculated, increase by about 330,000 barrels daily starting in May 2022. The baseline will be revised up 500,000 barrels daily for Saudi Arabia and Russia each and about 150,000 barrels per day for Iraq and Kuwait.