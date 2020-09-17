UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Underperformers Confirm They Will Catch Up On Deal - Novak

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 09:54 PM

OPEC+ Underperformers Confirm They Will Catch Up on Deal - Novak

Ministers of all OPEC+ countries have confirmed that they would fulfill their obligations under the deal in full, and the "underperformers" have promised to cut production more to compensate for the previously under-fulfilled obligations, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Ministers of all OPEC+ countries have confirmed that they would fulfill their obligations under the deal in full, and the "underperformers" have promised to cut production more to compensate for the previously under-fulfilled obligations, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"There are some deviations from 100 percent compliance with the deal in some countries, but in general, all ministers confirm that their countries will fully comply with the agreement," he said following a meeting of the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee.

"For those countries that made certain deviations, it was confirmed that they will reduce more in order to catch up with the performance that was in accordance with the agreement, to compensate these volumes in the future, and for some countries this happened already in the previous month. We do not see any problems here, and, of course, we understand the situation and meet halfway, but in general, the main thing is that there is a common attitude in order to fulfill it in full," Novak said.

Related Topics

Russia All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Ar ..

11 minutes ago

OSCE Absence Does Not Annul Presidential Election ..

13 minutes ago

Next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting on Oil Output Cuts ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 7 businesses, warns two for vi ..

26 minutes ago

Russia to Respect Result of US Presidential Electi ..

40 minutes ago

Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art Opens in Mos ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.