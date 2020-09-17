OPEC+ Underperformers Confirm They Will Catch Up on Deal - Novak

Ministers of all OPEC+ countries have confirmed that they would fulfill their obligations under the deal in full, and the "underperformers" have promised to cut production more to compensate for the previously under-fulfilled obligations, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Ministers of all OPEC+ countries have confirmed that they would fulfill their obligations under the deal in full, and the "underperformers" have promised to cut production more to compensate for the previously under-fulfilled obligations, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"There are some deviations from 100 percent compliance with the deal in some countries, but in general, all ministers confirm that their countries will fully comply with the agreement," he said following a meeting of the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee.

"For those countries that made certain deviations, it was confirmed that they will reduce more in order to catch up with the performance that was in accordance with the agreement, to compensate these volumes in the future, and for some countries this happened already in the previous month. We do not see any problems here, and, of course, we understand the situation and meet halfway, but in general, the main thing is that there is a common attitude in order to fulfill it in full," Novak said.