MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) OPEC+ countries are likely to maintain caps on oil production and strive for harmony so as to avoid the turbulence in global energy markets seen last spring, Fitch Ratings Senior Director for Oil and Gas, Dmitry Marinchenko, told Sputnik.

"No one is interested in a price war like the one that happened in March-April last year over disagreements between Moscow and Riyadh," Marinchenko said.

The executive spoke to Sputnik at the back of a reassuring OPEC+ meeting earlier in the week where all sides agreed to maintain the current output policies. Organization members confirmed they will collectively cut 1.4 million barrels per day beyond set quotas over February and March. At the same time, they agreed that Russia and Kazakhstan can increase their output collectively by about half a million barrels per day.

"It is good that the OPEC+ countries were able to reach a consensus, but this decision suggests that the negotiations were clearly not easy and the participating countries had different views on how to act in the current environment," Marinchenko said, adding that this news would have a positive impact on energy markets.

Suspended flights and widescale restrictions on the back of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic last spring sent energy demand plummeting, prompting an emergency meeting of OPEC+ nations. The organization's two largest members, Saudi Arabia and Russia, both ramped up production after failing to agree on measures going forward. This flooded global stockpiles of oil and sent prices into a tailspin, with one US futures exchange briefly trading in the negative territory.

The sides thrashed out a deal in May, agreeing to collectively cut nearly 10 million barrels per day over the summer and then raise the production to a cap of around 7.7 million barrels per day collectively. January's confirmation of production increases by Russia and Kazakhstan will see the artificial limitation fall to 7.125 million barrels per day.